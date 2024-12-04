Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: The Acolyte Jedi Master Kelnacca Figure

Bring home the trouble Star Wars Jedi Master Wookie, Kelnacca as Hasbro debuts their newest The Black Series figure from the Disney+ series

Star Wars: The Acolyte was a very interesting series that helped expand the mythos of Star Wars outside of the Skywalker Saga. This was the first live-action series of the new High Republic era, and it introduced new and returning characters from this previous book-only series. The Acolyte introduced fans to a whole set of new Jedi, all hiding a terrible secret, which would lead to their downfall. One of them was Jedi Master Kelnacca, a Wookie Jedi, which is already a pretty unique feature on its own. After getting his mind tainted by dark side witches, he goes into hiding, but Hasbro is bringing him out of hiding as they unveil their newest The Black Series The Acolyte figure.

Bring home your very own Wookie Jedi with the arrival of Kelnacca, who will have a removable Jedi Robe and his signature green lightsaber. The idea of this figure was pretty amazing, and it was great to see him in action, which these characters will not live on in Star Wars media; it is nice to add more Jedi to any Star Wars collection. Hasbro is dropping pre-orders for this beast, which will arrive today at 1 PM EST for $33.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Jedi Master Kelnacca

"Jedi Master Kelnacca sequestered himself in the tangled jungles of Khofar for mysterious reasons. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This action figure is detailed to look like Jedi Master Kelnacca from the THE ACOLYTE live-action series on Disney+. Comes with a soft goods robe and his Lightsaber™ accessory. Display your fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art."

"With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build your own galaxy on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

