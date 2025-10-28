Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: The Acolyte TVC The Stranger

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

In the series Star Wars: The Acolyte, the mysterious villain known as The Stranger emerges as a chilling and calculated Force-user. He operates under the guise of Qimir, a drifter and supplier, but in truth trains his acolyte in secret as the dark power behind the scenes. The Acolyte might have been one of the more controversial Star Wars series, but The Stranger was a very impressive character that deserves more screen time. He wears a special helmet and gauntlets forged from the rare metal cortosis, allowing him to disable lightsabers and take on Jedi head-on.

Collectors can now return to the High Republic era once more as Hasbro has unveiled its new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure. The Stranger, aka, is back with a pretty amazing figure with a removable helmet, a removable soft goods cloak, and double red lightsabers. Prepare to show the lies of the Jedi with this gorgeous new figure that will be getting the new The Vintage Collection price of $19.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive today (10/28) on Hasbro Pulse with a Q1 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Acolyte The Vintage Collection – The Stranger

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: The Acolyte, this 3.75-inch-scale The Stranger (Qimir) figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Look for more Star Wars collectibles for adults to build a galaxy on your shelf!"

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans can display this 3.75 inch scale action figure (9.5 cm) — featuring entertainment-accurate deco, realistic design, and multiple points of articulation — in their collections

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and updated package design, as well as a VC number for collectability

