Green Lantern Suits Up with New McFarlane DC Multiverse Figure

A Crisis is coming upon the DC Multiverse but new that is not stoping McFarlane Toys as they debut new DC Comics figures

Article Summary Hal Jordan dons willpower armor in new McFarlane DC Multiverse figure release.

Figure inspired by Green Lantern's appearance in Return of Superman.

7” figure includes a hammer accessory, perfect for collectors.

Features 22 points of articulation and a collectible art card.

In DC Comics Return of Superman, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) appears briefly amid the chaos following Superman's death. Though not the main character, Green Lantern does appear in full Lantern armor as he uses his power ring to form a suit of armor that is a manifestation of Hal Jordan's extreme willpower over his ring. This easily helps showcase that even he needs to step up after the tragedy and void left by the Man of Steel. This version of Hal Jordan is still deeply heroic, not yet consumed by the trauma that would soon lead him to his DC Comics downfall in Emerald Twilight.

McFarlane Toys is now putting the hammer down with their latest DC Multiverse figure, expanding their Lntenr collection. Armor Suit Hal is suiting up and ready for action with a new sculpt that nicely features his willpower armor and will have black light features. He will just come with a hammer accessory, but this release will be a perfect addition to any Reign or Return of Superman collection. Pre-orders for The Return of Superman Hal Jordan Armor Suit arrive today for $22.99 online, including at McFarlane Toys Store.

Hal Jordan Armor Suit (DC Multiverse: The Return of Superman) "After years of faithful service, Hal rebelled against the Guardians when they refused to let him change history and restore Coast City after Mongol destroyed it. Unbeknown to anyone, Jordan was infected by the fear parasite Parallax, which had been imprisoned for eons in the Central Power Battery on Oa. It drove Hal to attack hundreds of his comrades, stealing their power rings as he stormed across the universe to a titanic confrontation with the Guardians' last hope—a freed and restored Sinestro."





Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

HAL JORDAN (ARMOR SUIT)™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include hammer and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

