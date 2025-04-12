Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

New Transformers MDLX Decepticon Arrives at threezero with Dirge

Expand your growing fight between Autobots and Deceptions with threezero as they unveiled their next MDLX figure with Dirge

Article Summary Discover threezero's latest Transformers figure: MDLX Dirge, a fearsome Decepticon Seeker Warrior.

Standing at 7.8", Dirge features 50 points of articulation and intricate detailing in robot form.

Dirge comes with a new head sculpt, custom wings, detachable cannons, face plates, and more.

Pre-order now for $119.90; expected Q3 2025 release. Expand your Decepticon Seeker collection!

Dirge is a Decepticon Seeker Warrior known for his ominous presence and fear-inducing tactics in the Transformers universe. Introduced in the original Generation 1 toy line and animated series, Dirge is instantly recognizable by his navy and gold color scheme and unique jet mode modeled after a modified F-15. Unlike other Seekers, Dirge is characterized by the low-frequency engine noise of his jet form, which generates psychological terror among enemies. This Decepticon is now the latest Transformers MDLX figure to arrive from threezero, which stands 7.8" tall and features 50 points of articulation.

These are die-cast figures that do not transform and focus more on the impressive detail of each hero or villain in their robot form. Dirge does get a brand new head sculpt along with a clean deco and custom wings on his back and legs. Accessories will include two detachable cannons along with two face plates, swappable hands, and two blades. It does look like more Decepticon Seeker Warrior MDLX figures will be flying in from threezero as well, so stay tuned. Pre-orders are already live for $119.90, and Dirge is set for a Q3 2025 release.

Transformers Decepticon Seeker Warrior – Dirge MDLX

"threezero is proud to announce the release of the terrifying Decepticon Seeker Warrior – MDLX Dirge! MDLX Dirge is approximately 7.8" (20 cm) tall, with approximately 50 points of articulation. threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau redesigns this Decepticon Seeker Warrior. MDLX Dirge features a new head sculpt, paint applications, panel lining, and custom wings on their back and legs."

"This figure incorporates a hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic and uses threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer- grade plastic frame system, enhancing the figure's tactile playability and durability. TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. ©2025 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro."

※This item is available worldwide, excluding Japan

