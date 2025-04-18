Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Nightsister Merrin 6" Figure

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Hasbro reveals 6-inch Nightsister Merrin figure from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Merrin, a powerful Nightsister from Dathomir, joins Cal Kestis in the fight against the Empire.

Pre-orders for the Black Series figure open online for $24.99, with a release in Summer 2025.

The figure includes spear, dagger, majik FX, and showcases Merrin's detailed likeness from the game.

Merrin is a powerful character who was introduced in the Star Wars Jedi video game series, first appearing in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. She is a Nightsister from Dathomir and one of the few survivors of General Grievous' massacre during the Clone Wars. She was deeply scarred by this trauma and initially distrustful of outsiders, especially Jedi. Merrin views Cal Kestis as a threat when they first meet, but as time goes on, she opens up to Cal and the Mantis Crew. In the sequel game, Jedi: Survivor, Merrin becomes more central, fighting alongside Cal against the Empire. Hasbro is now bringing the events of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to life with some brand-new Black Series figures. Nightsister Merrin has been faithfully brought to life from Jedi: Survivor with spear, knife, and magic effect. Merrin is ready to return to the Mantis Crew in Summer 2025, and pre-orders arrive today online, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99 at 3 PM EST.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Nightsister Merrin

(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). A member of the Mantis Crew, Merrin became an ally to Cal Kestis after escaping her coven, ultimately leaving Dathomir to pursue her own path."

"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Nightsister Merrin from JEDI: SURVIVOR. Comes with a dagger, majik FX, and a spear. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design."

