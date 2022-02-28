Iron Studios Celebrates 10 Years of The Avengers with New Statue Set

No matter what, The Battle of New York is one of my favorite moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers was one of the most significant events ever as it showed multiple movies colliding into one major blockbuster film. The Battle of New York features The Avengers united and ready to take on an alien invasion that would shape the MCU into what it is now. Iron Studios celebrates 10 years of The Avengers as they reveal a special set of connecting Marvel 1/10 Art Scale statues. All six members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes are back with highly detailed statues featuring Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, and Hulk. These statues capture one of the biggest MCU events and will end up costing collectors about $950 to own the entire set. Each member of The Avengers can be purchased separately, with Cap, Black Widow, and Hawkeye coming in at $139.99, Thor at $149.99, Iron Man at $179.99, and Hulk at $199.99. Pre-orders are live for each right here, and they are expected to release by Late 2022. Check out all of the statues below and reminisce on the Battle of New York once again.

"Celebrating the 10th anniversary of this memorable battle presented in the movie The Avengers from 2012, the sixth movie in the MCU, directed and written by Joss Whedon, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios, where we watched the origin of the largest group of superheroes on Earth, Iron Studios proudly present their collection "Avengers Battle of NY – The Infinity Saga – BDS Art Scale 1/10", made of a super limited edition of statues of the supergroup's six original members, that compose a diorama set of one of the most memorable scenes from the movie, where they're all gathered for battling for the first time."

"Seeking to subdue Earth and become its only sovereign, Loki of Asgard, foster brother of prince Thor, joined forces with the titan conqueror Thanos through his servant known as "The Other", that made available for the God of Mischief an army of the alien race called Chitauri, a sentient species of cybernetically enhanced beings that operate under a hive-mind intelligence, in exchange for the infinity gem known as Tesseract, a crystalline cube-shaped containment vessel for the Space Stone, that was under the protection of the Asgardians before, kept inside Odin's Vault."

"Loki teleported himself to S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters where he took control over the minds of Clint Barton, the Hawkeye, because of his fighting skills; and of scientist Erik Selvig, because of his Tesseract's knowledge. Erik Selvig built a device installed at the Stark Tower, that together with the Tesseract stolen by Loki, opened a wormhole portal allowing his army of Chitauri and Leviathans to invade the city of New York. Called "The Incident" by the citizens, the Battle of New York is considered a monumental event in the history of humanity, that publicly confirmed the existence of extraterrestrial species for the people of Earth, where, for the first time, the Avengers stood together, ready to defend the planet."