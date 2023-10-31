Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Padmé Amidala Figure

Hasbro has just revealed a brand new set of collectibles including some from a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Padmé Amidala was introduced to fans in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. She was the young Queen of Naboo, whose planet was facing a crisis as it is under threat from the Trade Federation. To protect her planet, Padmé ends up disguising herself as a handmaiden who travels with the Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. She is a strong willed hero who ends up leading her people to freedom and helps the liberation of Naboo from the Trade Federation's occupation. Hasbro has just revealed that in Episode 1 Padmé Amidala is getting her very own The Black Series figure. Featuring her outfit from the end of the film, this Queen is ready to put down the Trade Federation with her trust blaster. Padmé has a nice sculpt and will get the window packaging release with a $24.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live right here with a May 2024 release and stay tuned for more The Phantom Menace releases.

Star Wars The Black Series Padmé Amidala

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE: This action figure is inspired by Padmé Amidala's appearance in Episode 1 of the prequel Star Wars™ trilogy, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) — featuring premium movie-accurate deco and design, plus 29 points of articulation — in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Padmé Amidala figure comes with 2 blaster accessories, so she's always ready for galactic action and dynamic posing

A CONSTELLATION OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Black Series Star Wars action figures to build a galaxy on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

NABOO'S FEARLESS LEADER: Padmé Amidala was a courageous, hopeful leader, serving as Queen and then Senator of Naboo — and was also handy with a blaster

