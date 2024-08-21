Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils Transformers 40th Anniversary Selection Lio Convoy

A new Takara Tomy Transformers figure has arrived for their 40th Anniversary as Selection Lio Convoy welcomes you to the jungle

Article Summary Celebrate Transformers' 40th Anniversary with the return of fan-favorite Maximal leader, Lio Convoy

Based on the Japanese Beast Wars II series, Lio Convoy transforms into a fierce white lion

This Takara Tomy import features original packaging, Japanese instructions, and premium accessories

Highly articulated Lio Convoy offers enhanced poseability; pre-orders are live for $49.99, releasing in May 2025

Hasbro is back with a new Transformers 40th Anniversary release as they return to Japan and bring back a fan-favorite Maximal. Lio Convoy is a beloved character from the Transformers Beast Wars II series, which aired in Japan. He is the leader of the Maximals, who feature animal transformations rather than vehicles and battle against the evil Predacons. Lio Convoy transforms into a white lion, and now this iconic and beloved Maximal is returning with a brand new Transformers 40th anniversary figure. Releasing as a Takara Tomy import, Lio will come with original packaging as well as Japanese-language instructions. He will come with two premium accessories articulated, and he will be able to transform between robots in lion modes. Beast Wars II fans will not want to miss out on this beauty, and pre-orders for Lio Convoy are already live on Fan Channel sites for $49.99. Collectors will be able to enter the jungle once more with his impressive 40th anniversary debut that is set for a May 2025 release.

Transformers 40th Anniversary Selection Lio Convoy

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Lio Convoy figure! This adult collectible Transformers Beast Wars anime action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers 40th Anniversary Selection Lio Convoy premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Lio Convoy action figure converts between robot mode and lion mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with 2 premium weapon accessories

ENHANCED POSEABILITY: Lio Convoy action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses. Lion head can be manually rotated to recreate the Lion Typhoon

