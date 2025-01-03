Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Break Some Bones with the New Marvel Legends Marrow X-Men Figure

Hasbro is already kicking off 2025 in an uncanny way as they debut a new set of Marvel Legends figures with new and classic mutants

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's 2025 Marvel Legends with iconic X-Men heroes and villains, featuring Marrow.

Marrow, debuting from Cable #15, joins Hasbro's lineup with bone-generated weaponry.

Featuring detailed sculpting and bone armor, Marrow is priced at $24.99 and releases in Spring 2025.

Pre-orders open soon at major online retailers, bringing this unique X-Men collectible home.

Hasbro is already diving into 2025 with a brand-new wave of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes and villains from the X-Men. Seven figures are featured in this new Build-a-Figure set, and in the end, it will build the villain, Nemesis. One of these new figures is a long-awaited mutant with Marrow. Marrow first appeared in Marvel Comics Cable #15 (1994), which was created by writer Jeph Loeb and artist David Breweras. Marrow is also a member of the Morlocks. She is a mutant that has the ability to generate bone growths, which she can remove and use as a weapon. Her sad past has led her to a more violent nature, which usually brings her into conflict with the X-Men.

However, she has found herself side by side with these heroes over time, and now she gets her very own Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro. Marrow is nicely sculpted right off the pages of Marvel Comics, showing her wild bone armor. She will feature bone elements throughout her outfit, including bones coming out of her back, and she will come with two bone daggers as weapons. This is another impressive deep-cut X-Men figure that Hasbro has nicely brought to life and is priced at $24.99. She is set for a Spring 2025 release, and pre-orders will be going live next week at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.

Marrow Takes on the X-Men with New Marvel Legends

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like this Genesis Build-A-Figure X-Men wave. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men and other Marvel movie action figures."

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Each collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!