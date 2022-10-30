Extremis Iron Man Marvel Legends Figure Debuts at MCM London

Hasbro had an excellent presence at MCM London Comic Con over the weekend and even dished out seem new reveals. The Marvel Legends team had a fantastic showcase with plenty of new Avengers and X-Men reveals. We have seen Captain America from the Ultimate Universe is getting a new figure, and it looks like so is Iron Man. We return to our 616 Universe for this new release as the Iron Man Extremis story arc comes to life. Tony Stark has taken his suit tech to a completely new level as he integrates his brain waves with his armor. This takes suit control, and crime fighting to new levels, and Hasbro's Marvel Legends line captures it all.

We are only shown a couple of pictures for this upcoming release, but the Extremis Iron Man armor is faithfully recreated. It looks like a nice metallic deco could be introduced, and the articulation looks fantastic. Swappable hands and Repulsor effects will also be included allowing for posed and action positions as usual. If you are building your own Marvel Legends Hall of Armor then this is the figure for you, and the Extremis Suit is set for a Spring 2023 release. Pre-orders are set to go live on November 1, 2022, at 1 PM at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse here.

Iron Man Integrates Nanotech Into his Newest Legends

"Marvel Legends Series: Iron Man (Extremis) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/ Available: Spring 2023). Tony Stark's new Extremis Iron Man armor utilizes nanotechnology to allow direct interface between his brain and the armor. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series!"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Classic Comic figure is detailed to look like the Iron Man (Extremis) character from Iron Man comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands and blast effects."