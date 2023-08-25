Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, hawkman, McFarlane Toys

Hawkman Soars with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Collector Series

It is time to dive into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of figures from McFarlane Toys including the debut Hawkman

A new DC Comics legend is flying on into McFarlane Toys for their new Collector Series line. Hawkman is bringing his resurrected power to the DC Multiverse line with an impressive new figure. His classic comic book appearance is featured here and will come with attachable wings as well as his signature mace. McFarlane packed in the detail on this figure, especially in his iconic helmet and wings. The DC Comics Collector Series line has had an excellent assortment of non-Batman releases so far, and surely, DC Comics fans can appreciate that. Hawkman is a popular member of the Justice League and he will be a nice addition to our Unlimited team display. The McFarlane Toys DC Comics Collector Series Hawkman is priced at $29.99, set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at other online retailers.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Collector Series – Hawkman

"Since the days of World War II, there has always been an imposing figure with majestic wings and a striking bird-shaped helmet, brandishing ancient weaponry and standing alongside Earth's greatest heroes in its time of need. A fierce warrior without equal, the hero known as Hawkman has been a human being trapped in an ancient Egyptian curse of endless death and rebirth, and at other times, an alien police officer sent to Earth to help defend it. Sometimes, he's even been a combination of both."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Hawkman includes mace, exclusive card stand and base

Hawkman is featured in his classic look

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

