Hell Arrives at Prime 1 with New Devilish John Constantine Statue

The Hell Blazer is back as Prime 1 Studio reveals a brand new DC Comics Ultimate Premium Masterline statue. We travel to the dark side of DC Comics with John Constantine, and Prime 1 Studios brings him to life with an incredible new statue. This 1/4 scale piece comes in at 26" tall and features a unique design by artist Lee Bermejo. John Constantine stands on his own grave as skeletons and the Angel of Death surround him for his time to finally come. Everything about this statue is beautifully done, and a new DX Version is offered with swappable hands, heads, and an autographed art print featuring the drawn design.

John Constantine has really started to get popular again, which is not surprising with Legends of Tomorrow, Keanu Reeves, and DC animation. Maybe Justice League Dark will finally get a place in the new live-action line-up, and Constantine will easily be at the center. The Hell Blazer John Constantine (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo) DX Bonus Version statue is priced at a whopping $1,499. This deluxe version is limited to only 300 pieces and is located here, while the non-limited standard ($1,349) is located here. Both statues are set for a June 2024 release and will be a must-own statue for any Justice League Dark collector.

The Dark Side of DC Comics Comes to Prime 1 Studio

"There aren't any good guys, and there aren't any bad guys. There's just us. People. Doing out best to get by." Prime 1 Studio is proud to present another fan favorite, design brought to you into our Ultimate Premium Masterline Series: the 1:4 Scale UPMDC-04DXS: John Constantine Deluxe Bonus Version Concept Design by Lee Bermejo from DC Comics."

"The Hellblazer is no stranger to Lee Bermejo, having worked on several issues over many years, Lee hits the home run once again with this Constantine design. Sticking to the dark and gruesome theme observed throughout our many collaborations with Lee Bermejo, this design of John Constantine is no exception and is sure to be a great addition to your collection."

"The Deluxe Bonus Version will allow you to expand your storytelling with one (1) additional alternative portrait and two (2) additional right hands. Should you want to move away from the smug and preppy look of the magician, the DX will allow you to portray a sterner look with a slightly more disheveled hairdo. The first right-hand holds four exquisitely detailed tarot cards whereas the second remains free."

Specifications:

Graveyard designed theme base

Two (2) swappable portraits

Three (3) swappable right hands

One (1) Bonus swappable portrait [BONUS PART]

One (1) Bonus swappable left hand [BONUS PART]

Special art print (A4 size) signed by Lee Bermejo [BONUS PART]