Hellboy II: The Golden Army Receives New Collectible from Blitzway

Hellboy fans are in for a real treat as the 2008 sequel film, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, is getting a brand new collectible. Blitzway has revealed their newest 1/4 scale statue as the paranormal occult hero arrives once again from the hot Guillermo Del Toro films. The half-human and half-devil savior is loaded with detail with this impressive 27.5 inch tall statue with life-like detail and fabric clothes. Blitzway has included some interchangeable parts as well with Samaritan and the Big Baby guns made of die-cast metal. That is not all, as Hellboy will also come with two different heads, including his full devil horn sculpt. This massive statue is detailed in all the right places with bright colors, impressive sculpts, and swappable parts that make this piece a worthy collectible. The Hellboy II: The Golden Army 1/4 Scale Blitzway statue is priced at a whopping $999, set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"With a devil-like appearance and powerful weapons, the 'Samaritan' and the 'Big Baby', his appearance reminds you of hell. Director Guillermo Del Toro's paranormal occult hero film, 'Hellboy'!! Hellboy, half-human and half-devil, has two big horns on his head and a long thick tail. Hell, even his skin is red all over. He looks like the devil himself, but we still love him. Hellboy is a paranormal investigator for the 'Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense' (B.P.R.D.) and solves many mysteries."

"Blitzway's R&D team faithfully recreated this special hero from the original movie. Hellboy is equipped with the 'Samaritan', the 'Big Baby', a utility belt, and a coat that looks realistic, perfectly recreating the feel of the movie. The diorama base, made in style of the movie 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army', implicitly captures the movie's story. Check out Blitzway's newest work, Hellboy, right now!"

Authentic Likeness of Hellboy Statue, approx. 70cm tall

Highly Detailed Fabric Coat

THE GOLDEN ARMY-Themed Base

Swappable Head (1 pc)

Samaritan (1 pc) & Bullets (4 pcs)

Big Baby (1 pc) & Bullets (6 pcs)

Swappable Hand (1 pc)

Cigar (1 pc)

Bracelet (1 pc)

Metal Chain on the Belt (1 pc)

Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: blitzway, hellboy