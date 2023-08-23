Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys, Playmates | Tagged: hasbro, Jazwares, lego, McFarlane Toys, Toy of the year awards

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spawn Get Toy of the Year Nominees

The Toy of the Year Awards are here with nominees for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spawn, and more hit figures

The Toy the Year Awards for 2023 are here, and we are picking some of our favorite categories. It is time for the finalists for the Action Figure of the Year, with some pretty big and popular entries this year from McFarlane Toys and Playmates. Both Spawn and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) are on this year's list, with some love for Jurassic Park and even Pokemon. This category is described as "toys that represent a person or fictional character and are intended for active, imaginative, and narrative-based play." The TOTY 2023 Finalists for Action Figure of the Year are:

Gunslinger Spawn with Horse by McFarlane Toys "This set includes a fully articulated horse, a gatling gun, two pistols, a rifle, and a base. The incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure is based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series, which is designed with ultra articulation, giving up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play."



Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Deep Goo Sea Triple Goo King Hydra by Moose Toys "Rising from the depths of the sea in an all-new form comes one of the most popular ultra rare characters in the goo-niverse, King Hydra. As the ultimate ruler of the Deep Goo Sea, King Hydra makes a splash with his fearsome three heads and triple goo filling. Head one is a missile launch to defend against enemies; head two distracts his foes with lights and sounds; and head three sits atop a stretchy neck to see the best vantage points."



Jurassic Park Real FX Baby T-Rex by Wow! Stuff "Kids can play with this realistic animatronic dinosaur. Insert a hand into the protective ranger's handling glove and activate the hand-grip controller, and Baby T-Rex will intuitively engage with its surroundings – charming some and terrifying others! This toy features more than 35 actions and sound effects, including bites, roars, and growls."



Jurassic World: Dominion Roar Strikers by Mattel, Inc. "The Jurassic World: Dominion Roar Strikers collection features various dinosaurs with furious roars and fierce attack motions unique to each species. Unlock AR experiences and games in the Jurassic World Facts App by scanning the code. Get ready for realistic battles and immerse yourself in the world of dinosaurs!"



Pokémon Train & Play Deluxe Pikachu by Jazwares "Featuring more than 50 unique reactions to touch and voice, this battery-operated 4.5-inch figure brings Pikachu to life with authentic sounds; light-up cheeks; and movement in its arms, ears, and tail. This is an officially licensed Pokémon product from Jazwares."



Star Wars: Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic by Hasbro "This animatronic edition of the beloved and one-of-a-kind droid toy from Star Wars: Ahsoka stands at 7.5 inches tall with more than 40 sound and movement combinations. This interactive toy responds to background noises, such as talking or music, with different combinations of droid sounds and motorized movements, revealing its expressive personality."



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by Playmates Toys "Playmates Toys' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) figures are back in 2023 with Mutant Mayhem movie figures inspired by Seth Rogen's interpretation of the fab four. The new figures add talent-voiced phrases and word-stretching tech to playtime."



The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem launch was big the year, and it got many collectors, kids and adults, back into collecting. It would not be surprising to have these Heroes in a Half-Shell grab the gold this year. Fans and collectors can vote on their favorite Action Figure of the Year nominee right here. The results of these Toy of the Year finalists will be revealed at the Toy of the Year 2023 Awards in New York City on September 29. This is just one of many categories, so be sure to check out the entire list and vote, as your vote will help lead to a winner. Be sure to stay tuned for the ultimate Toy of the Year award on November 20, crowing the king or queen of toys. Some of these beauties are still available for purchase, so be sure to bring home a TOTY Finalist today while you can.

