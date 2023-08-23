Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, McFarlane Toys, Toy of the year awards

Here Are the Nominees for Grown-Up Toy of the Year for TOTY 23 Awards

The Toy of the Year Awards are here with some of the best items of 2023 are here and the choices for Grown-Up Toy of the Year are....

It is that time of the year when the Toy the Year Awards are dishing out their 2023 nominees. A lot of collectibles, toys, and more have arrived this year, and the finalists for a variety of categories have been revealed. The finalists' products were selected by an independent panel of consumers from all sorts of backgrounds, with journalists, academics, toy experts, and retailers giving us some of the best of the best. We have picked some of the best Toy of the Year categories, one of which is the Grown Up Toy of the Year. This category is dedicated to toys that were created for adults but are still appropriate. This year's Grown Up Toy of the Year 2023 Finalists are:

Chicken vs Hotdog by Big Potato Games Okay, it's time to settle this once and for all – who's top dog (or chicken)? Get ready to find out. Split into teams, or go one-on-one, then grab your Sling'Em® and get ready to bid and flip your way to sweet-tastin' victory. Turn over a challenge card, then secretly bid high if you think you can nail it or bid low to avoid it. If both bids match, then it's flipperama time!



Dumb Ways to Die Card Game by Spin Master This adult game inspired by the viral social trend welcomes you to Dumbville where you will win or die trying! Your only goal is to make sure that your beans don't die. But, in the face of almost certain death, you better hope you're lucky.



Flyer Folding Cargo eBike by Radio Flyer Designed for portability and compact storage, the Flyer™ Folding Cargo is the ultimate foldable electric bike for every adventure. Featuring an easy-to-fold bike frame, this compact eBike delivers a convenient transportation solution for families to bring along wherever you go.



Kanoodle® Pyramid by Educational Insights Kanoodle® Pyramid is the biggest Kanoodle challenge yet! The newest addition to the bestselling line of viral puzzle games challenges players to solve 200 puzzles on the oversized, tabletop board in 2D and 3D mode. Take it on solo or play with a friend to level up your puzzle skills.



LEGO® Art Hokusai: The Great Wave by LEGO Systems, Inc. The LEGO® Art Hokusai: The Great Wave set allows adults to create a replica of one of the art world's most iconic works out of more than 1,800 LEGO bricks. Offering an immersive building process, adults can tap into their mindfulness while listening to a soundtrack tailor-made for their experience.



LEGO® The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell by LEGO Systems, Inc. Recreate favorite moments from Middle-earth™ with this 6,167-piece LEGO® The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell™ building set for adults. Decorated with foliage that creates the feeling of being deep inside the forest, the set is built to minifigure scale and includes 15 characters. Place them in Frodo's bedroom, under the Elven gazebo, or around the Council of Elrond™ to bring iconic scenes to life.



The Riddler Puzzle Box by Edward Nygma – Detective Mode by McFarlane Toys Solve four awesome and challenging puzzles created by The Riddler himself to unlock the ultimate payoff prize, a 1:1 scale metal batarang. Special to this unique variant are hidden and helpful clues visible only with the use of a black light. Each black light clue will help solve each puzzle.



These are some sweet collectibles, and The Lord of the Rings Rivendell LEGO Set is near the top of my list. This set is intricate, packed with easter eggs, and is easily the ultimate collectible for any fans of Middle-Earth. The Batman The Riddler box is another runner-up as it is something so simple yet mysterious and a worthy replica for any batcave. Fans and collectors can vote on their favorite Grown Up Toy right here, and the winners, based on fans' votes, will be announced at the TOTY 2023 Awards on September 29 in New York City. Be sure to stay tuned for more categories, as well as the award for The Toy of the Year and even People's Choice winners. These final awards are set for a November 20 reveal to get collectors and parents ready for that holiday season.

