High-Speed Pursuits Come to LEGO City with New Police Chase Sets

Your LEGO City is about to get hit with a surge of crime as not one, but two new Police Chase sets are on the way. Up first is the Fire Rescue & Police Chase, which comes in at 295 pieces and features fiery high-speed pursuit. The set comes with a fire pickup truck, police motorbike, a crook's car, and her LEGO City damage. Clean up the city as Firefighter Bob as the police take on the crook and her fast antics. The fun of LEGO City does not end there, though, as the Ice Cream Truck Police Chase gives Master Build two wacky criminals.

Crook Ice and Crook Cream have customized their own Ice Cream Truck and even have their own unique disguises for this caper. Coming in at 317 pieces, this officer will have her hand full cleaning up this sticky mess as the Crooks ice cream shooting cannon. Whether you need a solo adventure or want to add to your LEGO City landscape, these Police Chase Sets will be fun new additions, with both being priced at $39.99. The Ice Cream Crooks set can be found here, and the Fire Police Chase located here, with pre-orders for both, are set to release on 1/1/ 2022.

"Kids get to create scenes from the LEGO® City Adventures TV series with this LEGO City Ice Cream Truck Police Chase (60314) playset, featuring a crook-customized ice cream truck with a splat launcher, plus a cool police interceptor vehicle, complete with a tire-shredder dispenser. Just add the 2 notorious ice cream crooks and police officer minifigure characters for hours of action-packed play."

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a colorful crooks' ice cream truck, police patrol car and ATM setting, plus 3 minifigures, including 2 LEGO® City TV characters

Features and functions – Kids can shoot splat elements from the ice cream truck, deploy tire shredder elements from the police interceptor, and play out scenes from the LEGO® City Adventures TV series

Toys for play and display – When built, the toy ice cream truck measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide

Includes LEGO® minifigure accessories – This toy police playset comes with lots of fun accessories for imaginative play, including handcuffs, a crook's crowbar and ice cream elements

"Kids who like action-packed play will love the LEGO® City Fire Rescue & Police Chase (60319) playset. It's packed with story-inspiring details and cool vehicles, including a fire pickup with a drone, a police motorbike and a crook's getaway car. Just add the cat figure and 3 minifigures, including firefighter Bob from the LEGO City Adventures TV series, and let the play begin!"

What's in the box? – Includes a fire pickup with a drone, police motorbike, crook's car, fire scene with traffic light, cat figure and 3 minifigures, including LEGO® City TV character, Bob

Features and functions – Kids can shoot LEGO® water splat elements from the drone, activate the toppling traffic light and raise and lower the LEGO flames at the fire scene

Dimensions – The fire pickup, with toy drone onboard, included in this multi-model set measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide

Fun LEGO® accessories – The toy accessory elements in this set include a fish, handcuffs, 2 walkie-talkies, 3 banknote elements and a crook's sack