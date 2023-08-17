Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: amc, The Walking Dead, Threezero

Threezero Enters the Apocalypse with New The Walking Dead Rick Grimes

Make some room in your growing collection as threezero is back with some brand new 1/6 scale releases for The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead fans are patiently waiting to see the final story of Michonne and Rick Grimes. Threezero is getting ready as well as they are giving apocalyptic collectors a brand new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figure based on the hit AMC TV Series. Rick Grimes is back and is featuring his appearance from Season 7 and will stand at 12″ tall, with 23 points of articulation. He will have an impressive head sculpt that features the likeness to the one and only Andrew Lincoln perfectly. On top of that, a nice tailored fabric outfit was crafted, and Rick Grimes comes with an assault rifle, a pistol, an axe, weapon holsters, and a variety of swappable hands. Fight the living or the dead with Rick Grimes once again and enhance your The Walking Dead collection. Threezero has him priced at $179.99, he is set for Q4 2023 release, and pre-order can be found right here. Check him out below and find the whole set of 1/6 scale figures here with Maggie Rhee, The Governor, Carl Grimes, and more.

The Walking Dead 1/6 Rick Grimes (Season 7)

"The 1/6 Rick Grimes (Season 7) collectible action figure stands approximately 30.5cm (12") tall and features multiple points of articulation and a realistic lifelike head sculpt. The craftsmanship perfectly captures the character's expression from a prolonged period of war as depicted in the seventh season of The Walking Dead. The hair is carefully designed with layers of gray and white paint effects to depict Rick's aged appearance, and the figure's fabric dark gray long-sleeved shirt and black pants are weathered to add to the post-apocalyptic look."

"Loaded with accessories, Rick's belt is cleverly designed to contain hidden pouches, with a high-quality black PVC leather belt featuring a gun holster on the right hip and an axe holster on the left. Additionally, the significant silver wristwatch intricately designed with very fine details. The figure includes an assault rifle with detailed paint effects, complete with a retractable fabric strap, as well as realistically replicated pistol and axe."

"1/6 Rick Grimes comes with four pairs of interchangeable hands, including relaxed hands, firearm hands, axe-wielding hands, and fists. Place the figure alongside other The Walking Dead 1/6 scale collectible figures to showcase classic scenes from the show and complete your collection of favorite survivors."

