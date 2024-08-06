Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, Leatherface, texas chainsaw massacre

Hiya Debuts Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface-Killing Mask Figure

Return to the horror of 1974 with Hiya Toys as they debut a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface-Killing Mask 1/18 scale figure

The 3.75" figure features Leatherface's iconic Killing Mask and comes with tools, including his chainsaw.

Detailed outfit includes yellow apron, tie, and blood-stained accessories, bringing the horror to life.

Priced at $24.99, the figure releases in Q1 2025 with pre-orders open now through Hiya Toys' official site.

Horror gets bite-size once again as Hiya Toys is back with a brand new Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 figure. Get ready to return to 1974 as the classic slasher film Texas Chainsaw Massacre returns. Leatherface is prepared for dinner with a new figure featuring his Killing Mask face. Wearing human skin as a mask, Leatherface is ready to slice and dice his house guest for a nice dinner special. Coming in at 3.75" tall, this killer will come highly detailed and with a nice selection of murder tools. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface will come with a meat tenderizer, a meat hook, and his signature chainsaw. Leatherface is wearing one of his best outfits with a yellow apron, tie, and a perfectly worn skin mask. The Chainsaw Massacre 1974 Leatherface – Killing Mask figure is priced at $24.99. He is set for a Q1 2025 release and pre-orders are already live through Hiya Toys now.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series – Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1974

"The story begins with young people traveling through the wilds of rural Texas for a vacation. They stumble upon a cabin filled with human bones and eerie decorations, where they encounter a deranged butcher wearing a mask of human skin, wielding a chainsaw for merciless slaughter. Sally engages in a life-and-death struggle with the butcher and his family members while her friends are ruthlessly killed one by one, witnessing their madness and cruelty."

"This new 1/18 scale Leatherface-Killing mask Standard Ver. stands at 10.8CM, all details based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1974, faithfully reproduces his obese body, disheveled curly hair and his human-skin mask from the film. Details as the shoes, pant leg creases, and blood stains on the apron all accurately depicted."

