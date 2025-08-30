Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Announces Godzilla: Final Wars Monster X Exquisite Figure

Kaiju horror arrives as Monster X from Godzilla: Final Wars comes to life with Hiya Toys newest Exquisite Basic Series figure

Monster X is known for mutating into Keizer Ghidorah and engaging Godzilla in a fierce final battle.

The 8-inch collectible features Monster X’s unique rocky skin, dual tails, and menacing sculpted head.

Pre-orders are live for $54, with the Monster X figure scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Monster X, later transforming into Keizer Ghidorah, debuted in the 2004 film Godzilla: Final Wars. It was summoned via the Gorath meteorite by intergalactic invaders known as the Xiliens and was a deadly foe against the King of the Monsters. Monster X initially overpowers Godzilla in hand-to-hand combat until Mothra helps interrupt the fight. Once the Xiliens are eliminated, Monster X mutates into Keizer Ghidorah, battling Godzilla using deadly antigravity beams and tremendous strength.

However, these movies are about the King of the Monsters, so while Keizer Ghidorah comes but does not defeat the King. With the help of the human, Ozaki, Godzilla powers up using the Keizer energy, which helps with in the monster's defeat. Collectors can now bring home the horror of Monster X as Hiya Toys unveils its latest Millennium-era Exquisite Basic Series figure. Standing 8" tall, this kaiju is fully detailed, showing its rocky/metallic skin, wicked head sculpt, and split tail. Pre-orders are already live for this deadly foe at $54, and it is set for a Q4 2025 release.

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) – Monster X

"Now Monster X from Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) joins Hiyatoys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Directed by Kitamura Ryuhei, the director of Azumi, this is the 28th work in the Godzilla series. Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) tells the story of a three-way battle between superhumans with special abilities, the alien Xiliens from outer space, and Godzilla."

"The story takes place in the year 20XX. Due to frequent wars and the backlash of rapid scientific development, humanity has awakened numerous gigantic monsters. As the Earth Defense Force, composed of superhumans (mutants), fights against these creatures, the Xiliens descend from space. They claim to have come to eradicate the monsters and appear with a friendly demeanor—but their true purpose is to conquer Earth…"

