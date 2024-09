Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, universal solider

Hiya Toys Brings the Universal Solider Into the Exquisite Collection

It looks like a new HIYA Exquisite Super 1/12 scale figure is on the way as the 1992 film Universal Solider is on the way

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a Universal Soldier Andrew Scott 1/12 figure.

The collectible features fabric outfit, accessories, and articulation.

It comes with multiple heads, hands, and signature weapons.

Available for pre-order, the figure is poised to ship in Q1 2025.

Hiya Toys is back with a brand new Exquisite Super Series release as the world of the 1992 film Universal Soldier is coming to life. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the movie stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as Luc Deveraux and Dolph Lundgren as Andrew Scott. During the Vietnam War, American soldiers Deveraux and Scott are killed in combat, but the world is not done with them just yet as they are secretly retrieved and reanimated for a covert military project. A new team of superhuman soldiers known as UniSols has been created, and now Hiya Toys is bringing the Universal Solider to life. Andrew Scott is ready for action with a new, highly detailed 6.5" tall figure that has a fabric outfit and is fully articulated. Hiya Toys went all out for this release, and he will include three swappable heads and a variety of interchangeable hands. For weapons, he will feature an M60, Desert Eagle, MP5K, grenades, baton, headgear, and some ammo. Pre-orders are already live through Hiya Toys for $89.99, and the Universal Soldier is set to arrive in Q1 2025.

HIYA Exquisite Super – Universal Soldier Andrew Scott

"We are excited to announce a new product of EXQUISITE SUPER Series from Universal Soldier – 1/12 scale Andrew Scott action figure. 'Universal Soldier' (1992) depicts the Vietnam War period, where Andrew Scott undergoes a sudden and dramatic transformation, leading him to ruthlessly kill both his comrades and innocent local residents. Luc intervenes to prevent a confrontation, but tragically, both are fatally shot."

"Their bodies are secretly taken away to be resurrected through experiments as memory-deprived war machines. Luc gradually regained his memories after one mission and developed doubts about the endless killing. Andrew was assigned to hunt down Luc, leading to a life-and-death battle between the two soldiers."

