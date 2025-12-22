Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: capcom, hiya toys, mega man

Hiya Toys Debuts New Mega Man X Exquisite Basic Series Zero

Hiya Toys is back with a new figure for their Mega Man X collection as they reveal the Exquisite Basic Series Zero

Zero features authentic red and white armor, magnetic footing, and an LED Zero Buster with three color modes.

The figure stands 15cm (5.7 inches) tall and captures Zero's iconic look, poseable ponytail, and fine details.

Available for pre-order at $77.99, with an expected release in Q1 2027 exclusively through Hiya Toys.

Zero is the legendary Maverick Hunter from the hit Capcom video game series Mega Man X series. He was created by Dr. Wily as a prototype Reploid before the rise of X, and he possesses immense combat abilities, exceptional speed, and advanced weaponry. He is loaded with legendary weaponry, like his Z-Saber, a powerful energy sword, and his Z-Buster, a ranged arm cannon. Unlike X, who focuses on adaptability and strategy, Zero perfects close-quarters combat, often leading frontline assaults against Mavericks.

This fan-favorite hero is now getting a brand new collectible as part of Hiya Toys ongoing Exquisite Basic Series Mega Man X line. Hiya Toys captures his signature red and white armor, standing 5.7" tall and featuring magnetic footing allowing him to stick to metal surfaces. Additionally, the Zero Buster will feature a special LED light-up effect with three color modes to choose from. Pre-orders are already live on the Hiya Toys Store for $77.99, and he is expected to release in Q1 2027.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Mega Man X series Zero

"The Crimson Blade Strikes! ZERO from Mega Man X joins the Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC series. Since its debut in 1993, Mega Man X has become an unforgettable classic in the hearts of countless players. As X's most trusted partner and an elite Hunter, Zero stands out as one of the series' most iconic characters—renowned for his fearless presence, distinctive combat style, and signature Z-Saber."

"This new EXQUISITE BASIC Series ZERO action Figure stands 15CM tall, faithfully recreating his classic look from the series. His red-and-white armor features layered metallic paint, sharply defined helmet fins, chest details, and the signature green energy crystal—all sculpted with accuracy. Zero's ponytail also allows adjustments to match any pose."

