Hiya Toys Debuts New Star Trek (2009) Captain Pike 1/18 Figure

Hiya Toys is beaming up a new 1/18 scale figure as Captain Christopher Pike is ready to take command with a new Star Trek figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys releases a detailed 1/18 scale figure of Captain Pike from the 2009 Star Trek movie.

The figure stands 3.75" tall with 17 points of articulation and features a yellow Starfleet uniform.

Accessories include a phaser, communicator, belts, and a transporter-themed display base.

Pre-orders are available for $24.99 with an expected release in Q1 2025.

Captain Christopher Pike, played by Bruce Greenwood, serves as a key character in the 2009 Star Trek film that was directed by J.J. Abrams. In this alternate reality and reboot of the franchise, Pike is depicted as the seasoned captain of the USS Enterprise who sees potential in the young and rebellious James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine. In the film, Pike encourages Kirk to join Starfleet, ultimately setting him on the path to becoming the Enterprise's captain. Hiya Toys is now beaming up Captian Pike as their latest 1/18 scale action figure, standing 3.75" tall and featuring 17 points of articulation. He is showcased in his yellow Starfleet outfit and will come with a nice set of accessories with a phaser, communicator, belts, and a transporter-themed display base. It is nice to see Hiya Toys keeping their Star Trek 1/18 line alive, even if it is for the 2009 rebooted era. Pre-orders for Captian Pike are already live through Hiya Toys for $24.99 with a Q1 2025.

"We are proud to announce that EXQUISITE MINI Series product of the Star Trek™ line comes from the Kelvin timeline as seen in the 2009 film, Star Trek the 1/18 scale Pike action figure.Captain Christopher Pike of U.S.S. Enterprise served as Kirk's mentor and guide, inspiring Kirk and helping him grow into an exceptional leader and warrior."

"One day, an emergency on Vulcan calls for the newly commissioned U.S.S. Enterprise to be crewed with promising new cadets. This crew will have an adventure in the final frontier where the old legend is altered and a new version begins.This brand-new Pike action figure stands at 10.5CM tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance in the 2009 film, Star Trek. He is dressed in the iconic yellow uniform representing command and strategic personnel."

