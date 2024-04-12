Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, hiya toys, The Walking Dead

Hiya Toys Debuts New The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon 1/12 Scale Figure

Step into the post apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead once again with Hiya Toys as they debut a new 6” figure for Daryl

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils 6” The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon figure, upgraded from 3.75” scale.

Fan-favorite Daryl Dixon features in fabric clothes with lifelike detail and accessories.

Figure comes with swappable heads, multiple hands, weapons, and a display base.

Now available for pre-order at $89.99, set for Q1 2025 release via Hiya Toys website.

The apocalypse awaits as Hiya Toys is back with a new figure from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. This new spin-off series features the fan favorite Daryl Dixon, stranded in France after a shipwreck. New enemies, both dead and undead, await him, and now Hiya Toys is taking Daryl to new levels with their Hiya Exquisite Super 1/12 scale line. Increasing his size from their usual 3.75" sale to 6", Daryl Dixon is fully detailed and equipped for his new journey.

It has been quite some time since The Walking Dead fans have seen 6" figures, so it is nice to see new love and tons of detail poured into this release. Daryl will come with two swappable heads and a variety of interchangeable hands, including some holding sculpted blades. Other items include a crossbow, spear, mace, rifle, arrows, a bag, a hat, and a display base. Hiya Toys even gives Daryl fabric clothes, which only enhances his appearance to new levels. Hiya Toys has The Walking Dead 1/12 Daryl Dixon priced at $89.99, he is set for a Q1 2025 release, and pre-orders are offered directly through Hiya Toys.

HIYA Exquisite Super 1/12 The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon

"This brand new Daryl action figure stands 15.8cm tall, faithfully reproducing the facial details of Daryl from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Dressed in a black trench coat, mud-covered marching boots, and a detachable canvas bag slung diagonally, all faithfully recreated even in the 1/12 scale. The clothes, jeans and belts are all made from real cloth, ensuring both superior poseability and aesthetic appeal. Daryl was equipped with a harpoon, a crossbow, a rifle and his old buddy morning star, always accompanying Daryl at the forefront of challenges."

"With a highly posable body and 6x interchangeable hand parts, allowing enthusiasts to recreate a variety of action poses from the series. Additionally includes a special stand for this series is also included, featuring a black base adorned with the series logo, providing an immersive experience of the most thrilling bloodbath!"

