Hiya Toys Reveals New 1/18th Scale Predator and RoboCop Figures

Hiya Toys is back two two ore 1/18th scale figures from two of their popular highly detailed miniaturized lines. Starting us off first is the return to 2004 with Alien vs. Predator with a new variant for the Young Blood Yautja known as Scar. The 4.8" figure is phasing into action with a new active camp deco showing off a blue hue with his armor underneath. The Predator figure will come with a combistick and will feature an extended wristband to only enhance his hunting experience. The Hiya Toys Alien vs. Predator Scar Predator in Active Camouflage figure is set as a PX Previews Exclusive and priced at $19.99.

The Hiya Toys reveals do not end there as we return back to Detroit with another 1/18th scale figure from their popular RoboCop line. This time we are getting a new character from RoboCop 2 as RoboCain is back and ready for more destruction. This intense miniaturized figure is loaded with remarkable detail s well as movie-accurate sound and dialog from the film. The fully articulated figure will be a must-have addition to any growing Hiya Toys collection, and he will be priced at $49.99. Both of these new Predator and RoboCop figures are set for a May 2022 release and can be found right here for pre-order. Collectors can also reserve these at their Local Comic Book Store since they are both set at PX Exclusives.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Scar, also known as the Alien Hunter, is a Young Blood Yautja who traveled to Earth with his brothers to become Blooded Yautja in the 2004 film Alien Vs. Predator. Scar was the youngest and smartest of the three brothers, but was impregnated by a Facehugger, and was host to the Predalien. This 4.8" PREVIEWS Excusive Scar figure captures the creature's iconic look in his active camouflage at 1/18 scale. With a fully poseable body, fans can recreate their favorite scene with the included accessories!"

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! A violently insane criminal that is hopelessly addicted to a highly-addictive narcotic known as NUKE, RoboCain from Robocop 2 comes to life in 1/18 scale from Hiya Toys! This RoboCain figure features incredible articulation and detail for a figure of its scale. Be sure to add this 1/18 scale PREVIEWS Exclusive RoboCain figure to your collection to recreate the action from Robocop 2!"