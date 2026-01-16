Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, RoboCop 2

Hiya Toys Reveals New Exquisite Super Series RoboCop 2 Figure

Clear off some shelf space as Hiya Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including Exquisite Super Series RoboCop 2

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new 1/12 scale Exquisite Super Series RoboCop 2 action figure for collectors.

Figure features film-accurate design, multi-layer paint, die-cast parts, and impressive articulation.

Includes accessories like AUTO-9 pistols, anti-material rifle, weapon effects, and Cain’s brain.

Pre-order available now for $99.99 with release set for Q1 2027—perfect for RoboCop 2 fans.

Hiya Toys is returning to Detroit with their latest 1/12 Exquisite Super Series figure. RoboCop 2 is a 1990 science-fiction action film and was the direct sequel to Paul Verhoeven's RoboCop (1987). This movie, directed by Irvin Kershner (The Empire Strikes Back), continued the story of Alex Murphy, the cyborg law enforcer in Detroit. Set shortly after the first film, RoboCop 2 focuses on Omni Consumer Products' (OCP) failed attempts to create a newer, more controllable RoboCop model while Murphy struggles to retain his humanity.

Hiya Toys is now capturing the action and humanity of Alex Murphy once again with a new 6.5" tall action figure. The plot centers on a powerful new street drug called Nuke and its violent leader, Cain, who becomes the brain inside a next-generation RoboCop unit. Hiya was sure to capture this sequel with RoboCop 2's new paint job, along with accessories like AUTO-9 pistols, an anti-material rifle, weapon effects, and even Cain's brain. Protect the future of Detroit in style with this new RoboCop 2 figure, now up for pre-order for $99.99 with a Q1 2027 release date.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale – RoboCop 2

"When Detroit's descent into chaos is accelerated by a police strike and a new designer drug called "Nuke," only Robocop can stop the mayhem. But in his way are an evil corporation and a bigger and tougher cyborg. Containing the latest in gadgetry and weaponry as well as the brain of a madman who designed "Nuke," this new cyborg is also psychotic and out of control! And it's going to take everything Robocop has to save Detroit from utter anarchy."

"This all-new EXQUISITE SUPER Series 1/12 scale RoboCop action figure stands approximately 16.5CM tall. Based on RoboCop 2 (1990), faithfully captures the cold, imposing presence of the future law enforcer. Featuring multi-layer metallic paint applications, the armor recreates realistic metal look, while die-cast parts add a solid, weighty feel in hand. Designed with multiple articulations, figure easily achieves dynamic stances including standing, shooting, and combat poses."

