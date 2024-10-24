Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, Leatherface, texas chainsaw massacre

Hiya Toys Reveals New Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1/18 Leatherface

Hiya has unveiled a brand new Exquisite Mini 1/18 horror figure from Texas Chainsaw Massacre as Leatherface gets a new Pretty Woman figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new 1/18 scale Leatherface figure from the 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie.

Features Leatherface's eerie "Pretty Woman" mask, suit, curly hair, and signature chainsaw.

Part of the Exquisite Mini Series, the 4.25” figure is a PREVIEWS exclusive with detailed accessories.

Available for pre-order at $24.99 online and at local comic book stores for horror figure collectors.

Hiya Tys is back once again as they step into the realm of horror with a brand new 1/18 scale figure of Leatherface. Coming to life from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the 1974 slasher is back and in his best dress as he puts on something a little more unsettling for a party. This version of Leatherface features a skin mask that is covered in makeup, hence the "pretty woman" name. The mask serves as an eerie representation of the killer's disturbing personality and twisted Idea of blending in. This would mark the 7th Leatherface figure to arrive, with other ones featuring 2003 and 2022 versions of the chainsaw wielding cannibal. Standing 4.25" tall, this new The Texas Chainsaw Massacre figure features impressive detail with a suit and curly hair. He will come with a chainsaw as well to make sure he gets the job done and will be released as PX Previews exclusives. Add this deadly killer to your 1/18 horror collection for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live. They can be found online as well as at your Local Comic Book Store.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Leatherface – Pretty Woman Mask

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Hiya Toys presents the 1/18 Scale LeatherFace – Pretty Woman Mask action figure from the 1974 classic Texas Chainsaw Massacre, now part of the EXQUISITE MINI Series! Standing at 4 1/4" tall, this detailed figure faithfully recreates LeatherFace's appearance with his grotesque "Pretty Woman" mask, obese body, and iconic curly hair, and the figure's extensive articulation allows for recreating iconic scenes from the movie."

"Complete with his bloodstained tie, blazer, and trousers, this figure captures the eerie details from the film. It includes a chainsaw, two interchangeable hands, and a wooden floor-style base that adds to the chilling atmosphere and is sure to make a terrifying addition to any horror collection."

