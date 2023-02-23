Luminara Unduli's Legacy Star Wars Lightsaber Revealed by Disney Enter the world of Star Wars once again and prepare for war as new legendary Jedi Knight legacy lightsabers have arrived from Disney

Disney is doing it once again as they are dishing out some exclusive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge collectibles online. Everyone loves lightsaber, and the Disney Park's exclusive Legacy Lightsaber hilts are nothing less than incredible. Each features a beautifully detailed recreation of iconic sabers from iconic Jedi and Sith through the lore of Star Wars. Plenty of legendary Jedi Masters from The Clone Wars even got unite releases just for the Park, including Master Luminara Unduli. Star Wars fans can now save themselves a ticket and snag up this specialty crafted lightsaber hilt right online. Once exclusive to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, this green lightsaber keeps The Clone Wars legacy alive. While no blade is included, a sound effects and light-up features work when attached. The Star Wars Luminara Unduli Legacy Lightsaber comes in a slick white box for only $169.99 and can be found here.

Luminara Unduli Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Hits Disney

"This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Mirialan Jedi Master Luminara Unduli and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminate green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. The hilt comes in a lined white display case with Jedi Order symbol on front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Includes white hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Jedi Order symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate green an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland