HONŌ STUDIO Unveils 1/6 Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Get ready for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man with HONŌ STUDIO as they unveil their newest 1/6 scale for the upcoming show

Article Summary Discover the new Disney+ series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" with a '60s retro animation style.

Explore an alternate universe where Norman Osborn mentors Spider-Man, set to premiere on January 29, 2025.

HONŌ STUDIO reveals a Spider-Man 1/6 scale figure with 30 articulation points and detailed accessories.

Pre-order the Spider-Man Homemade Suit figure on Sideshow Collectibles for $200, releasing in March 2026.

There is a new Marvel Studios animated series arriving this week with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Set to premiere on Disney+ this Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the series is giving fans yet another multiversal take on Peter Parker. In this alternate universe, Peter is never acquired by Iron Man to the Civil War, leading him to get a new mentor, Norman Osborn. The show will feature a retro animation style inspired by the Spider-Man comics of the '60s, and plenty of new and classic characters will be featured.

To get fans excited about this new webslinging series, HONŌ STUDIO has crafted a new 1/6 scale figure for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter's new Homemade Suit has been faithfully crafted with 30 points of articulation and fabric elements. Spider-Man will come with swappable eye plates, bendable web strings, a backpack, web shooters with web-fluid canisters, and a special display base that can even hold your very own comic book. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $200 with a March 2026 release date.

"The upcoming animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" will delve into the character's early comic book roots and pay homage to the beloved character's origins. HONŌ STUDIO is thrilled to introduce a 1/6th scale action figure of Spider-Man in his Homemade Suit, which perfectly captures the essence of Peter Parker's superhero growth. This 1/6th scale figure features Spider-Man's classic Homemade Suit, paired with a navy sportswear set, a red masked head covered in fabric, and protective red knee pads."

"It also comes with an array of accessories that reflect Peter's dual life as a superhero and student, including a belt with a web fluid canister and fluid tubing, a black backpack, and bendable web strings. This action figure is a dream come true for any die-hard Spider-Man fan, perfectly capturing the spirit of the beloved character."

