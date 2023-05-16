Horizon Forbidden West Thunderjaw Comes to Life with Good Smile Coming to life from the hit video game Horizon Forbidden West, Good Smile Company debuts their new Thunderjaw model kit

It is time to head out and explore and tame the Forbidden West with Good Smile Company once again. The PlayStation exclusive video game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to life with a brand new Moderoid Model Kit. The powerful and deadly Thunderjaw has arrived and in remarkable detail with this impressive model kit. This kit is one of the larger models that Good Smile Company has ever created, coming in at 15 inches. Collectors will be able to pose the Thunderjaw as it will have multiple points of articulation. A tremendous amount of detail was put into this Horizon Forbidden West beauty, bringing its thunderous appearance right off the screen. PlayStation fans will also want to check out the Forbidden West Along Nendoroid figure to help enhance the display of this robot seen right here. The Horizon Forbidden West Moderoid Thunderjaw Model Kit is priced at $74.99, it is set to roam once again in May 2024, and pre-orders are live right here.

Beware the Thunderjaw from Horizon Forbidden West

"From the globally acclaimed open-world game Horizon Forbidden West by Guerrilla comes a plastic model kit of one of the game's most fearsome machines: the Thunderjaw! Packed with video game accurate details, this model kit is one of the largest model kits Good Smile Company has ever created at 15 inches! With multiple points of articulation, this is one kit that will be a perfect addition to your Horizon collection: order yours today!"

Product Features

14.96 inches (38cm)

Made of plastic

From the Horizon: Forbidden West video game

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Instructions may or may not include English translation

Box Contents