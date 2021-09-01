Horror Fans Rejoice, Candyman Receives Funko Pop Vinyl Wave

Candyman is back with a brand new tale in the legacy of this iconic slasher film with Jordan Peele behind the new 2021 film. The first Candyman film playing in 1992 and only kicked off one of the big slasher films of the 90s. The series showed off a nice set of sequels as well, and it finally all returns once again for this incredible sequel. Funko is keeping the legend of Candyman alive with a new set of horror-filled Pop Vinyls to celebrate the new film. There is a total of three Pops coming, with one of them even getting a chance at a Chase Variant, which will be hot amongst horror collectors. This wave of Pops will consist of:

For fans who are unaware of this candy tale, he was born in the 1800s as a well-known artist who painted portraits of wealthy whites families. His life changed after a lynch mob sought him out for the simple pursuit of love. Once captured, they covered him in a honeycomb, cut off his hand, and he was killed him by the bees. The artist was then cremated and had his ashes scattered on the land where the story takes place. He only arises once again after his story is tainted, and now he must shed the blood of the innocent to fix it. Each Pop captures the legend of the Candyman tale with four amazing designs from the 2021 film and the Bloody Chase Variant twill really be a great collectible with the Halloween season approaching. From the cut-off hand to the detail on his outfit, fans will easily want to snag up all four of these awesome Pops. Set to release in October, all the Vinyls are set as commons, and they can be found here or lock in the bundle with the Chase here. Now just one more time….. Candyman.

Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: candyman, funko, horror