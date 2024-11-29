Horror Hits Regal Cinemas with the Nosferatu Coffin Popcorn Bucket 

Posted in: Collectibles, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu, regal cinemas

Nosferatu is a 1922 silent horror classic directed by F.W. Murnau and is a cornerstone of vampire cinema. It was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, with the film just narrowly escaped destruction after Stoker's estate sued over copyright infringement. Despite the legal battles, Nosferatu survived, with its haunting imagery and chilling atmosphere cementing it as a pioneer in the rise of horror cinema. Max Schreck's portrayal of Count Orlok, with its grotesque appearance, clawed hands, and bat-like features, continues to remain one of the most iconic depictions of a vampire. This film is over 100 years old, but it is a staple of the dark and macabre, and it is back with a new remake, which is getting fans excited.

Fast forward to today, Nosferatu is returning to the screen in a highly anticipated remake directed by Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse, The Northman). This remake will start the delightful and horrifying horror icon Bill Skarsgård as one and only Count Orlok and Lily-Rose Depp. The new film promises to reimagine this timeless tale with Eggers' signature atmospheric, wicked storytelling, and meticulous period detail. From rooms filled with hundreds of actual rats to cinematography by candlelight, this film is ready to step into this vampire legend once again and in a new light. Adding to the excitement, Regal Cinemas is releasing a unique collectible that moviegoers can really sink their teeth into with a coffin-themed popcorn bucket!

Nosferatu: A Cinematic Icon of Horror Returns

Get ready to awaken the master of the dark with this themed coffin, which is here to keep your buttery and delicious popcorn safe and sound. This spooky yet stylish container captures the essence of the film's eerie aesthetic with a metal tin featuring carvings or inscriptions all around the box. Vampire collectors will be able to pick up this beauty only at Regal Cinemas for $30.99 with the purchase of a large popcorn or a simple $25.99 just for the container alone. The era of popcorn buckets collectibles continues to rise, and fans can possibly expect more releases like this after the holiday from AMC and even Cinemark. Nosferatu is set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

