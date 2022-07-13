Hot Toy Unveils No Way Home Amazing Spider-Man 1/6 Scale Figure

Spider-Man fans have been patiently waiting for more Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles that day is finally here. At long last, Peter #3 has finally been revealed for Hot Toys 1/6 scale action figure line. Featuring a similar design from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker is entering the multiverse to take on foes from across the multiverse. Spider-Man's blue and red suit is faithfully recreated here and will feature a new highly detailed head sculpt with an incredible likeness to Andrew Garfield himself. The 1/6 scale figure will include a variety of swappable hands as well as web effects to help showcase him in action.

It is amazing that Hot Toys is giving fans a new The Amazing Spider-Man 2 figure, allowing newer fans to bypass those pricey third-party sales. So far, we have seen a nice set of Spider-Man: No Way Home figures with Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Doctor Strange, and a variety of Tom Holland Spidey's. We just now need some Sandman, Lizard, and Tobey Spidey figures to finish off the entire set. Prices and pre-orders are unknown at this time, but expect a Fall 2023 release if anything. Fans can find all things Hot Toys right here, and stay tuned for Peter #2 coming soon.

"You know what it is I love about being Spider-Man? Everything!" Reprised his version of Spider-Man in the latest Spider-Man movie, Andrew Garfield's surprise appearance has not only provided audience a big thrill but also driven incredible fan reactions in the epic Spider-Mans meet up during screenings! Today, Hot Toys is bringing fans the hotly-anticipated 1/6th scale figure of The Amazing Spider-Man based on The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

"Skillfully crafted based on Spider-Man/ Peter Parker's screen appearance portrayed by Andrew Garfield in the movie, the figure features a Peter Parker head sculpt with stunning likeness, a masked head sculpt; a beautiful recreation of Spider-Man's red and blue Classic Suit with black web impressions; highly-poseable body for his extreme acrobatic ability; accessories including spider-man mask, and assorted spider-web shooting effect parts. The Amazing Spider-Man figure is a must have among your wall-crawler display!"