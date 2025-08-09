Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Announces 1/6 Joker from DC Comics Batman: The Killing Joke

Hot Toys is back with a new 1/6 scale figure that is no laughing matter as Joker from Batman: The Killing Joke comes to life

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a 1/6 scale Joker figure inspired by DC Comics’ Batman: The Killing Joke graphic novel.

Figure features two detailed head sculpts, rolling eyes, magnetic tongue, and removable hat accessories.

Comic-accurate attire includes a wired purple coat, tailored suit, and eight interchangeable gloved hands.

Comes with iconic Joker props like a camera, cane, playing cards, pistol, and themed display stand.

Hot Toys is getting dark as they debut their newest DC Comics 1/6 Scale figure with Joker. Inspired by Batman: The Killing Joke, this figure is a chilling tribute to one of the most iconic Joker stories ever told. Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's legendary 1988 graphic novel is now brought to life as the Clown Prince of Crime arrives at his most twisted. Dressed in his classic purple suit with removable beige hat, the Joker is featured with two insanely detailed head sculpts, and yes, he comes with a magnetic tongue accessory.

Joker's tailored outfit includes a wired coat, which can also be removed, and plenty of accessories. This consists of a cane, playing cards, a camera, a pistol with a "Bang" flag, and a themed display stand with a Batman: The Killing Joke backdrop. Check yourself into the madhouse with this new 1/6 scale figure that will surely add some insanity to your Batman collection. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $270 with a December 2026 release date.

Hot Toys 1/6 Joker from DC Comics Batman: The Killing Joke

"Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale The Joker Collectible Figure, inspired by the comic Batman: The Killing Joke. The figure includes two newly developed head sculpts equipped with rolling eyeballs, detailed wrinkles, make-up, and meticulously sculpted curly green hair that completes the haunting visage."

"One head sculpt features an open-mouth grinning expression, with a magnetically attachable tongue; the other has a squinting and grinning expression, with a removable hat that is interchangeable with both head sculpts. The Joker is dressed in his comic-accurate attire, coming with a wire-embedded purple coat and jacket over a yellow waistcoat, black shirt, green ribbon, black belt, and purple pants paired with black shoes. Coming with eight interchangeable gloved hands, collectors are able to pose him with his iconic expressive poses."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!