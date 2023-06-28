Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Dial of Destiny, hot toys, indiana jones

Hot Toys Announces Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 1/6 Figure

A new adventure awaits and Indiana Jones is ready for one last adventure and Hot Toys is bringing him to life with a brand new figure

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is hitting theaters this weekend, and to help celebrate, Hot Toys has announced that Professor Henry Jones is coming to their 1/6 scale line. Capturing the old archaeologist's likeness from the upcoming movie, Indy is back and ready for one last adventure. Two versions will be offered from Hot Toys with a standard and a deluxe, with a deluxe featuring an added dynamic base. A lot of attention to detail was put into Indiana Jones, from the likeness to Harrison Ford to the simplistic set of accessories. This will include a LED light, backpack, satchel, whip, and the Dial itself. Hot Toys also added some fun features to Indy with separate rolling eyes and the whip, jacket, and shoes being crafted out of genuine leather. Get ready for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in the best way possible with the help of Hot Toys and this masterfully crafted figure. Indiana pre-orders are not live just yet, but he will release in 2024, and fans will be able to find him soon here.

One Last Adventure Awaits Indiana Jones with Hot Toys

"I've been looking for this all my life." – Indiana Jones. In his search for mystical artifacts, the quick-witted, hardy archaeologist Indiana Jones often faces insurmountable odds, but always manages to find success in the nick of time. In the latest adventure of Indiana Jones, he races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Celebrating the official release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also the return of Harrison Ford as the iconic character, Hot Toys proudly presents the Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Indiana Jones collectible figure for fans to enjoy."

"The movie-accurate figure captures Indiana Jones the most famous archaeologist in cinema with exquisite details delicately and beautifully restored. Features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs system and sculpted fedora hat. A newly developed body with skin details depicted by stunning paint works. Meticulously tailored costume including the genuine leather jacket and shoes to replicate the intricate texture, his signature tools such as the whip recreated in genuine leather, LED light up torch, backpack, crossbody bag, climbing rope, and more tools."

"In addition, the Deluxe Version includes specially designed environmental base inspired by a fallen suspension bridge, with real ropes wrapping around. It's a base with two ways of display to encompassing the scenes! Commemorate Indy's one last adventure and add this stunning collectible figure in your collection!"

