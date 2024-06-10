Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Hot Toys Debuts Exclusive Iron Man Mark VII Black & Gold 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled that some new limited edition 1/6 scale figures are debuting this summer and Iron Man leads the charge

Hot Toys has unveiled that some new limited edition 1/6 scale figures will be arriving this summer for Marvel fans. Celebrating 85 years of Marvel Comics, Hot Toys will be unveiling new figures of figures in ways "never thought possible" by collectors. This might be a stretch, but as expected, Iron Man is making a superhero landing with the first exclusive of the summer. Coming to life from The Avengers, Tony Stark is getting a new black and gold variant of his Mark VII armor. This sleek black and gold design easily captures an iconic Iron Man suit seen in Marvel Comics but adds that beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe flair. Iron Man will have an Arc Reactor display base, along with die-cut elements, articulated armor pieces, metallic deco, and attachable lasers for his wrists. Marvel fans will be able to find this release as a Hot Toys Exclusive and will be limited to only 2,500 pieces for $400. Overseas collectors should be able to hit up a Hot Toys store to try and snag one up with Waitlists open in the States on Sideshow Collectibles.

Iron Man Mark VII (Black and Gold Version) [Hot Toys Exclusive]

"Get ready to assemble your most impressive Marvel display yet! This summer, Hot Toys is bringing the excitement of Marvel's 85th anniversary through a series of masterfully crafted figures that capture some of the most iconic characters in ways you never thought possible."

"Leading the charge is the Iron Man Mark VII (Black and Gold Version) 1/6th scale collectible figure that blends the advanced armor with tones of black and dazzling accents of burnished gold, with limited quantity of 2,500 units only available in selected markets. Iron Man Mark VII was the seventh major iteration of the Iron Man suit, first appearing in the 2012 film The Avengers. Now, the team at Hot Toys has bestowed this advanced armor with a stunning makeover, departing from the classic red and gold palette."

