Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire TBS Dash Rendar Figure

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Hasbro has been diving into the Star Wars Expanded Universe lately, bringing iconic and popular characters back from the dead. They have really been focusing on the Shadows of the Empire era, and fans have been demanding one hero who deserves to return. That time is now, as Hasbro has unveiled new Black Series figures during their Star Wars Celebration Japan panel. Dash Rendar exploded onto the Star Wars scene in 1996's Shadows of the Empire multimedia project, which filled the story gap between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Dash became the main character in Shadow's novel, comic series, and the popular and beloved Nintendo 64 video game.

Dash is a Corellian smuggler with a fast ship called the Outrider that runs dangerous missions for the Rebellion while taking on the crime syndicate leader Prince Xizor. Collectors can finally bring home this thrill-seeking smuggler as he is finally getting a brand new action figure. Dash Randar is ready for action with an impressive sculpt and will feature a pistol accessory. The Star Wars Expanded Universe continues to stay alive with releases like this, and pre-orders go live today (4/18) at 3 PM EST at Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire – TBS Dash Rendar

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Pulse, Amazon, and Fan Channel retailers; available Summer 2025) . THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Dash Rendar figure is inspired by the multimedia SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE storyline — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. Comes with 1 accessory for dynamic posing on fan shelves. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design."

