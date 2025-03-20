Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Unveils Ultra Street Fighter II Guile (Player 2) Figure

Jada Toys unveils their newest Ultra Street Fighter II figure as Guile is back in his Player 2 outfit, ready to crush the competition

Fans can grab Player 2 Guile early at WonderCon 2025 in Anaheim, CA, from March 28-30

This Target Exclusive figure hits stores April 2025, featuring attach effect, swappable head, and hands

Street Fighter II's color variants offer nostalgic appeal and enhance character customization

In the Street Fighter series, Player 2 colors are alternate color palettes assigned to characters when a second player selects the same fighter in a match. These colors help players differentiate between identical characters during fights on the screen. Traditionally, Player 1 uses the default outfit, while Player 2 receives a different color scheme. Over the years, Capcom has expanded the games customization, offering multiple color variations, including unlockable and DLC-based options. However, some of these classic Player 2 designs are just iconic as they take Street Fighter fans back to simple couch co-op days with siblings and friends.

Jada Toys is now taking into some Player 2 fun with their popular Ultra Street Fighter II action figure collection. Guile arrived in his sleek blue uniform, this time with the same accessories as the original, including attach effect, swappable head, and hands. Player 2 Guile will be a Target Exclusive and is set to hit stores in early April 2025. However, Street Fighter fans who are attending WonderCon 2025 in Anaheim, CA, from March 28-30 can snag up one at the Jada Toys Booth #945.

Ultra Street Fighter II Guile (Player 2) Figure from Jada Toys

"Step into the world of Street Fighter II with the Ultra Street Fighter II Guile (Player 2 Version) 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys. This meticulously crafted collectible action figure brings one of the most iconic characters from the hit Capcom series to life. As a Major in the United States Air Force, Guile is on a mission to bring down the criminal organization Shadaloo and uncover the fate of his best friend Charlie Nash."

"Street Fighter II's color variants are more than just a visual tweak – but a key element of the game that enhances the aesthetic appeal of the characters, while giving players an opportunity to express their individuality and preferences in-game. Now you can take home your preferred version of these iconic characters with Player 2 variants."

