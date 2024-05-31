Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 Scale Kit Fisto

A new Jedi Master has arrived from Hot Toys as they return to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with the aquatic Kit Fisto

Hot Toys has just unveiled their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars figure from the third film in the Prequel Trilogy with Kit Fisto. Coming to life from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this Jedi Master has returned and is ready to confront the Chancellor. Kit Fisto is a very interesting Jedi, and his character was explored in the animated The Clone Wars series, which took his character to new levels. As for this release, Kit will come in at roughly 12.8" tall, will have 30 points of articulation, and will feature his realistic design from the films.

Tons of detail was put into this 1/6 scale Star Wars Jedi from his black eyes, alien textured design, and even his tentacle-tress. As for accessories, he will come with a variety of swappable hands, an LED lightsaber, a secondary lightsaber effect, and a display base. However, Hot Toys has included a unique Clone Wars accessory with additional forearm armor, which is pretty fantastic. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 Kit Fisto are already live for $275 on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Hot Toys Kit Fisto Figure

"Kit Fisto is a striking Jedi Master of great skill and vision. As a Nautolan, he has large, expressive eyes, and a gathered tangle of flexible tentacle-tresses extending from his head. He is at home in the waters of aquatic planets, like his native Glee Anselm. Despite his distinctive appearance, Fisto is renowned for his exceptional combat abilities and deep understanding of the Force."

"Hot Toys is proud to officially present today, the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale collectible figure of Kit Fisto from Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith for Star Wars fans to enjoy! The highly-accurate collectible figure includes a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness and detail recreation of the iconic tentacle-tresses, meticulously tailored Jedi robe and tunic, a LED light-up lightsaber, a cloak, a display base, and a bonus pair of forearm armors inspired by Kit Fisto's appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series!"

