Bow Before Doctor Doom as Hot Toys Reveals New Marvel Comics Figure

Hot Toys is back with some impressive 1/6 scale figures from the comic book world including the legndary Ruler of Latveria, Doctor DOOM!

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a stunning 1/6 scale Doctor Doom figure inspired by Marvel Comics, standing 13" tall.

Features include 30 points of articulation, metallic armor, fabric outfit, and spell effects for dynamic posing.

Special edition accessories: swappable masks, a pistol, swappable hands, themed base, and the Darkhold.

Pre-orders on Sideshow Collectibles with a late 2025 release; elevate your collection with this iconic villain.

Witness the arrival of Doctor Doom as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest Marvel Comics 1/6 scale action figure. This infamous villain has been all over the news lately as he will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.! Victor Von Doom is ready to take control of your collection with an impressive release which comes in at roughly 13" tall and has 30 points of articulation. Pulled right from the Fantastic Four comics, Doctor Doom will feature metallic armor, a fabric outfit with a cloak, and an assortment of spell effects.

That is not all either, as Hot Toys has even included a variety of swappable Doom masks, capturing different appearances throughout the comics. One of which is exclusively included a special edition version and features more of a first appearance look. Some other accessories include a pistol, a themed display base, a variety of swappable hands, and special edition versions that will also come with the Darkhold. This is a gorgeous Marvel Comics-inspired figure that will bring order to any collection, and Doctor Doom will go up for pre-order soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a late 2025 release.

"Doctor Doom debuted in Fantastic Four No. 5 back in the summer of 1962 and quickly establishing himself as a formidable foe for Marvel superheroes. As a brilliant scientist, a skilled warrior, and the absolute monarch of the fictional Eastern European nation of Latveria, this egotistical and maniacal villain employs his scientific genius to pursue power and control."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Doctor Doom collectible figure based on his appearance from the Marvel Comic book. He's a statement of dominance that will elevate your collection. The meticulously detailed Doctor Doom figure features a head with separate rolling eyeballs and two styles of signature face mask that highlight his imposing presence. His armor boasts metallic silver accents with a finely tailored fabric robe with embedded wiring for customizable styling."

