Hot Toys Enters the Quantum Realm with New MCU Ant-Man 1/6 Figure Get ready for the next MCU film as Hot Toys dives into the Quantum Realm with Ant-Man 3 as they debut their next brand new 1/6 scale figure

It is time for some Quantumania action as Hoys Toys enters the Quantum Realm with their latest reveal. Coming out of the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Ant-Man is ready for his next adventure. Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang once again, and this incredibly crafted figure brings the Avenger to life. Scott will stand roughly 11.8″ tall, features 30 points of articulation, and comes with enhanced LED functionality. The accessories for Ant-Man are pretty simple, with some swappable hands and a miniature Wasp figure to help capture some mini tag team action. A masked and unmasked head will be included with the unmasked, featuring the new rolling eyeball function for more realistic detail. This figure looks incredible, and it is beautifully textured and detailed and will be one hell of an Ant-Man collectible. Pre-orders should be arriving later today, right here, around $250, with what would be assumed as a 2024 release date. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023!

Baskin-Robbins #1 Employee Arrives at Hot Toys

"Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. The super-hero partners find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Re-enters the Quantum Realm with Hot Toys latest 1/6th scale collectible figure Ant-Man in his latest outfit, based on Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, the highly-detailed figure features a head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function, a newly developed interchangeable helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function that bears a high resemblance of a closed helmet showing part of Ant-Man's face, greatly poseable body, Ant-Man's new suit, an opened helmet accessory attachable to the back of figure, The Wasp miniature diorama and a figure stand."

The 1/6th scale Ant-Man Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/ Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

One (1) Scott Lang head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function

One (1) newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function (battery operated)

Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) red, black colored Ant-Man suit with embossed patterns, silver colored trims, and weathering effects

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) The Wasp miniature diorama (approximately 5cm)

One (1) attachable opened helmet accessory

A figure stand with movie logo and character name