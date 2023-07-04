Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, into the spider-verse, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, spider-man

Hot Toys Explore the Spider-Verse – Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

We are stepping back into the Spider-Verse with the help of Hot Toys as we showcase some 1/6 Spider-Man figures from the multiverse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has quickly taken the world by storm, and it is not surprising. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was an incredible film, and a sequel was something fans were not going to miss. To celebrate our love for Spider-Man, we have been exploring the Multiverse with the help of Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys. We have stepped into different worlds and footsteps of different variants of the infamous wallcrawler, starting with an MCU Spidey (here), then we got digital with the Marvel Gamerverse with Cyborg Spider-Man (here), and even tapping into the What If…? scenario with Zombie Hunter Spider-Man (here). All of those Spiders have led us to this moment with Miles Morales Spider-Man himself!

Miles Morales is a unique and special version of Spider-Man that continues growing in popularity over the years. He was created in the Ultimate Universe in Marvel Comics and debuted after the Death of Spider-Man in Ultimate Fallout #4 in 2011. He witnessed the death of Peter Parker, and while he could have stopped it, he chose not to. Miles took up the mantle and wore the suit to honor the fallen wallcrawler, with his influence, responsibility, and power continue to grow. It was not until Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that Miles was right into the spotlight, easily giving Spider-Man fans one of the best films to date. Hot Toys took it even further, though, by bringing him to life right off the screen like never before with their impressive 1/6 scale line.

This is easily one of the best Miles Morales figures around and one of the best Into the Spider-Verse collectibles that fans can get their hands on. Unlike some of the other Spiders we have seen, this one uses a fabric suit and a newly developed body that hits near-peak articulation. The standard set of web effects and three different heads, multiple clothes, and accessories are included to capture some iconic scenes from the film. To make things better, fans get to display Spider-Man in his new suit, as Miles Morales, or a mix of both. The possibilities with this figure are endless; you can capture the "What's Up Danger" sequence, embrace the Leap of Faith, capture Miles's artistic side or make your story. This figure is impossible to put down; there is so much to do with him, and it is one Spider that everyone needs in their collection.

This figure could help fans remember one thing: anyone can put on a mask; you could put on the mask. It is reasons like this that make Miles Morales one of the best versions of Spider-Man for this modern age. Into the Spider-Verse is a film that can be watched over and over, and this figure is one you will want in your collection when you do. A figure like this is peak Hot Toys, and it captures and brings to life everything a Spider-Man fan wants. This version is for Into the Spider-Verse, and Hot Toys has revealed that Across the Spider-Verse versions of Miles, Gwen, and 2099 are on the way. Pre-orders for those can be found right here, but take your Spider-Verse collection to new levels with the man that started it all, Miles Morales, right here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!