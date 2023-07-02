Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, spider-man

Explore the Spider-Verse – Hot Toys Gamerverse Spider-Man (Cyborg)

We are stepping back into the Spider-Verse with the help of Hot Toys as we showcase some 1/6 Spider-Man figures from the multiverse

The Spider-Verse is vast, constantly growing, and is filled with impressive variants of Spider-Man. It is time to step into the Spider-Verse with the help of Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles once again. We kicked off our new Explore the Spider-Verse coverage by stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Stealth Suit Spider-Man, aka Night Monkey. Collectors can check him in action right here, and now we are entering the Spiders Gamerverse. In 2018, Insomniac Games dropped their PlayStation-exclusive video game with Marvel's Spider-Man. One of the coolest features in the game was players could change Spidey's costume from a variety of comic book-themed designs. One of which brought a popular 90s suit back, and Hot Toys has given that version new life with Cyborg Spider-Man!

In April 1992, Erik Larson wrote and drew Spider-Man #21, a story titled Revenge of the Sinister Six Part Four. This issue gave Spider-Man fans one of the most 90s suit designs to date, with some over-the-top cyborg additions. After being wounded in battle by Mysterio's illusions, a scientist named Oscar McDonnell repaired Spidey from his injuries with some minor upgrades. These upgrades include a new cybernetic arm, eyes, pouches, bandages, and a new stitched-up costume. This costume returned in Marvel's Spider-Man with some slight modifications for the game and was brought to life by Hot Toys.

The 90s Are Calling with the Hot Toys Cyborg Spider-Man

Coming in at 12" tall, Spider-Man is ready to take to the streets of New York with a 90s throwback. Hot Toys faithfully recreated this design with a new masked head sculpt that features a sweet LED cyborg eye. The stitching of the suit is recreated as well for Spider-Man's specialty-tailored costume and his cybernetic arm has been modernized. A variety of hands are included making sure Spidey can pack quite the punch with this upgrade. The elegant red and blue suit really pops here against the mechanic design, and that light-up eye adds an intense depth to Spidey's posing. His web-shooters are featured on both arms and will all of the included web-effects; no one will want to get in the way of this wallcrawler.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verses did feature a new version of this design with the bulky Cyborg Spider-Woman. It is variants of the web-slinger like this that really stand out, and it is amazing that Hot Toys faithfully brought the Gamerverse version to life. Across the Spider-Verse, 1/6 scale figures are on the way from Hot Toys with Miles, Gwen, and 2099 and they can be seen here. However, dedicated Marvel fans can start to build their own Spider-Verse right now with sensational releases like this. The 2021 Toy Fair Exclusive 1/6 Scale Cyborg Spider-Man can still be found right here for $270. Stay tuned for more coverage as we continue to Explore the Spider-Verse, and next time things get a little animated.

