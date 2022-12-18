Hot Toys Introduces Star Wars Series 2 Cosbi Collection Minis

It looks like the Cosbi design has arrived in a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys newest collection. The world of Star Wars is getting an adorable update with a fun new set of mystery figures. The Cosbi line features a set of nine connectible figures with Hot Toys' unique Cosbi design with a chance of a mystery figure. Lines like this keep the mystery blind bagged collectibles series alive, and Star Wars is the perfect brand to keep collectors coming back. Star Wars Series 2 extends the line and gives fans can collect nine figures in total, which will include:

Darth Vader

Boba Fett

Stormtrooper

C-3PO

R2-D2

Luke Skywalker

Princess Leia

Han Solo

Chewbacca (Mystery Cosbi)

All of these Star Wars Cosbi Collection Series 2 figures seem to feature their designs from A New Hope. R2-D2 is especially cute, and it will pair perfectly with Princess Leia, Luke, and C-3PO. Each of these Cosbi figures is packed with detail and will be a fun little addition to any Star Wars fan's home or office. Hot Toys Cosbi Collection is mainly found overseas, but all things Hot Toys can be found located right here.

Star Wars Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2)

This year of 2022 marks the 45th anniversary of the galaxy far, far away. However, after all these years, the galaxy is still expanding and so as the fan bases. Today, Hot Toys is introducing Star Wars most well-known faces in the latest Star Wars Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2). Star Wars Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2) features Darth Vader on one hand clenching his fist and on the other holding his lightsaber, Boba Fett holding his blaster, Stormtrooper carrying his blaster, and C-3PO standing still ready to assist you in etiquette."

"As well as R2-D2 with its cute dome-shaped head, Luke Skywalker in a white robe holding a light saber, Princess Leia holding a pistol in an elegant pose, Han Solo in his signature outfit holding his pistol ready to shoot and Chewbacca putting its arms above head with a determined facial expression as the Mystery Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7 – 10 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Bring these Cosbi's home and assemble your Star Wars troop."