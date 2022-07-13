Hot Toys Reveals Adorable Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection

Iron Man is about to get some brand new adorable mini collectibles from Hot Toys. There are multiple lines of collectibles, from Hot Toys starting with their iconic 1/6 scale action figures to their more adorable smaller Cosbaby line. However, things get even smaller and more adorable with their mystery Cosbi line coming in at 3" tall. We have covered white a bit here, and it looks like a new is on the way from Marvel Studios with some iconic suits of Iron Man armor. It looks like only the first couple of Iron Man films are getting showcased here with the ability to acquire the Mark I, Mark II, Mark III, Mark IV, Mark V, Mark VI, Mark VII, and War Machine suits of armor.

To make things more interesting for Iron Man fans, a mystery Cosbi will be included in the set with the chance to pull an adorable Iron Monger. Each of these designs is pretty simple, with repaints showcasing Tony Stark's suit progression over the years. I have always wanted to showcase a Hall of Armor, and these little guys might be perfect and will not take up a lot of room. Each figure comes with a connectable puzzle base and will be sealed in a foil bag in each blind box to protect its rarity. These are usually only available overseas, but collectors can find all things Hot Toys right here.

"Throughout his time in MCU, Tony Stark has built a lot of high-tech equipment, but his most impressive invention is the Iron Man suit! Adding variety to your Hall of Armor display, Hot Toys is excited to present Iron Man Cosbi transforming Tony Starks' first few armors to miniature collectibles."



"Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection features Mark I, Mark II, Mark III, Mark IV, Mark V, Mark VI, Mark VI, War Machine, and Iron Monger (Mystery) Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only.

The Iron Man Cosbi will now power up your mini collection!"