Hot Toys Reveals Adorable Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection
Iron Man is about to get some brand new adorable mini collectibles from Hot Toys. There are multiple lines of collectibles, from Hot Toys starting with their iconic 1/6 scale action figures to their more adorable smaller Cosbaby line. However, things get even smaller and more adorable with their mystery Cosbi line coming in at 3" tall. We have covered white a bit here, and it looks like a new is on the way from Marvel Studios with some iconic suits of Iron Man armor. It looks like only the first couple of Iron Man films are getting showcased here with the ability to acquire the Mark I, Mark II, Mark III, Mark IV, Mark V, Mark VI, Mark VII, and War Machine suits of armor.
To make things more interesting for Iron Man fans, a mystery Cosbi will be included in the set with the chance to pull an adorable Iron Monger. Each of these designs is pretty simple, with repaints showcasing Tony Stark's suit progression over the years. I have always wanted to showcase a Hall of Armor, and these little guys might be perfect and will not take up a lot of room. Each figure comes with a connectable puzzle base and will be sealed in a foil bag in each blind box to protect its rarity. These are usually only available overseas, but collectors can find all things Hot Toys right here.