Hot Toys Reveals DC Comics Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Figure

The Dark Knight is coming out of retirement to clean up the city as Hot Toys unveils new Batman: The Dark Knight Returns figure

Based on Frank Miller's groundbreaking 1986 graphic novel, the figure depicts a 55-year-old Bruce Wayne.

Features include 30 articulation points, interchangeable faces, and a wired cape for dynamic posing.

Pre-order now for $255 on Sideshow Collectibles; the release is set for March 2025.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns is a groundbreaking graphic novel by Frank Miller that arrived back in 1986. It easily helped to redefined the Caped Crusader and taking comic books as a more serious art form. Set in a dystopian Gotham City, the tale follows a 55-year-old Bruce Wayne who comes out of retirement to end crime in the city once again. This is a trial that Batman must push himself to physical and mental limits to overcome and bring his sparks of hope and fear back to Gotham.

Hot Toys is now bringing the legendary DC Comics figure story to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. The Dark Knight will feature an impressive array of features from a newly sculpt body to capture his more bulky form, to swappable lower faces, and even a cape with a bendable wire. For accessories, he can get by just fine with some swappable hands, a few batarangs, a grappling batarang, and a rifle. Bring justice to Gotham once again for $255 and the Hot Toys Batman: The Dark Knight Returns is up for pre-order now on Sideshow Collectibles with a March 2025 release.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 1/6 Scale Figure

"In DC Comics "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns," an older Bruce Wayne emerges from retirement to reclaim his role as Batman as Gotham City spirals into chaos amidst rampant crime and corruption. Confronting his fears and the repercussions of his past, he battles a new wave of foes. The heroic image and muscular physique of Batman in the comic are iconic."

"Inspired by Batman's appearance in "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns," this meticulously crafted figure features a newly developed body with 30 points of articulation that portrays Batman's muscular physique, and a masked head with interchangeable lower parts of face. The collectible figure also comes with a specially tailored Batsuit with a large Bat symbol and an attached wired cape, a utility belt with weathering effects, Batarangs, a rifle and a specially designed figure stand with character nameplate."

