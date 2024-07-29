Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: deadpool, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Reveals Deadpool Corps Accessories for Upcoming 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is back with even more delightful Deadpool fun as they tease some new reveals for their latest 1/6 scale collection

Article Summary Discover Hot Toys’ latest 1/6 Deadpool figure with fun new accessories for Marvel fans.

Meet Babypool, featuring swappable eyes and baby bottles, plus a baby carrier to take him on adventures.

Headpool comes with a moveable jaw and interchangeable parts for Deadpool Corps fans.

Pre-order the Special Edition with gold guns and themed base for $315, releasing in September 2025.

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally arrived, giving Marvel fans a truly incredible Marvel Studios film. It was not long ago that Hot Toys unveiled their new 1/6 scale figures from the new film. One of which was Deadpool, who is back in a new suit and ready for a multiversal adventure. When Hot Toys unveiled the figure, they kept some of the accessories a secret for possible spoiler reasons, but none of what is shown in the pictures spoils the movie as half of these Deadpool Corps styles have been used for the film promo and even popcorn buckets.

These new accessories include a new Babypool that will come with baby bottles and swappable eye pieces. Hot Toys even included a baby carrier strap to take him on the road, becoming the parent of the multiverse. Other accessories include more Deadpool Corps friends with Headpool, which comes with swappable elements and movable. Lastly, there is Dogpool, who is a faithful member of the Deadpool & Wolverine film and a must for this 1/6 release. Be sure to also check out the Special Edition release also comes with gold guns and a themed Deadpool & Wolverine base. Pre-orders for both versions are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $315 and a September 2025 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 Hot Toys Accessory Reveal

"Be the first to see the 1/6th scale Deadpool collectible figure Accessory Reveal! The merc with a mouth is back, and this time, he's not alone! We understand your burning curiosity about the hidden accessories from the recently announced Deadpool figure, so prepare to have it satisfied, revealing:

Babypool with interchangeable eye pieces and removable baby bottles

Baby carrier strap for Babypool

Headpool with movable jaw and interchangeable fans

Here're the alternate versions of Wade Wilson. Which one is the coolest? P.S. The Deadpool and Wolverine collection is growing: Stay tuned for more announcements!"

