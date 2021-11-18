Hot Toys Reveals Marvel Studios Hawkeye Cosbaby Collection

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is finally coming to us next week as we see another fellow Avengers journey after Avengers: Endgame. Cline Barton will come to terms with his Ronin past and meet a brand new archer, Kate Bishop. The adventures only begin there, and who knows what trouble these two will get into in the next Disney+ MCU television series. With the series premiering next week, it is time to get some Hawkeye collectibles, and Hot Toys has just the set of Cosbaby figures for you. Both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop will be getting a new collectible vinyl figure as part of Hot Toys adorable Cosbably line. Each figure feature a dynamic pose with both archers at the ready, and Kate even gets a Lucky the dog. These cute collectibles are perfect for any Hawkeye fan's home or office and are usually $24.99. Pre-orders are not live, but they will be found here through Sideshow for all your Hot Toys needs as well as here through shopDisney along with other Disney+ Cosbaby figures.

"Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collection – Hawkeye finally getting to spend some time with his family in the upcoming Marvel Studios' series! Sets in post-blip New York, former Avengers Clint Barton has to team up with Kate Bishop, a young and skilled archer also his biggest fan, and navigate the city during the approaching holidays. Prior to the official release of Marvel Studios' Hawkeyeofficial , Hot Toys is thrilled to present the bow-and-arrow wielding hero as the latest Cosbaby collection. "

"Features Hawkeye Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head; as well as Kate Bishop and Lucky Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible set. Each Collectible measures approximately 3.5 – 10cm tall with bobble-head design. Hawkeye Cosbaby captures Clint Barton holding the bow in a completely new outfit; while Kate Bishop and Lucky Cosbaby Collectible set brings the newly debuted archer Kate Bishop with the iconic weapon and her little adorable companion Lucky, stands around 3.5cm in height, enjoying a slice of pizza. Prepare room for the new Hawkeye Cosbaby!"