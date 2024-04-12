Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: batman v superman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Reveals New Batman v Superman: Armored Batman (2.0) Figure

Return to the events of Batman v Superman once again with Hot Toys as the Dark Knight dons his armored suit once again

Article Summary Hot Toys releases Armored Batman (2.0) figure inspired by Batman v Superman.

Available in both Standard and Deluxe editions with deluxe featuring extra damage.

1/6th scale collectible with 30 points of articulation and LED light-up eyes.

Pre-orders live on Sideshow Collectibles with a release set for September 2025.

The Man of Steel needs to be put into his place, and it is up to Batman to do just that, and Hot Toys captures all the action. It is time to return to the Snyderverse as one of the most complex and intriguing DC Comics films is back as Hot Toys shows some new love for Batman v Superman. This is one of the more controversial films in the Snyderverse as it is packed with tons of content and with plenty of much-needed context only found in the Director's Cut Ultimate Edition. Batman is ready to put this alien in his place by taking matters into his own hands and has created a special Batsuit to do just that.

Hot Toys has crafted two versions of this release, a Standard and a Deluxe, with the Deluxe coming with extra battle-damaged elements and a Kryptonite spear. Before realizing Superman is just as human as the rest of us, the Bat is here to put the beat down on him. This figure comes in at 13" tall, and has 30 points of articulation, along with LED helmets on his suit and die-cast metal armor. Superman will not know what hit him with this new Hot Toys Batman release that comes in at $300 or $370 for the deluxe. Batman v Superman fans can pre-order this Armored hero right now on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2025 release.

Batman v Superman: Armored Batman (2.0)

"Drawing inspiration from the movie Batman v Superman, Hot Toys presents the 1/6th scale Armored Batman (2.0) collectible figure. This figure features diecast armors, which lend it a sturdy and realistic feel. And to further enhance the authenticity, weathering effects have been meticulously applied to give the figure a battle-worn appearance, capturing the grit and intensity of Batman's confrontations in the film."

"The movie-accurate collectible figure is fastidiously crafted based on the image of Ben Affleck' image as Armored Batman from the movie, featuring a newly developed diecast armored head with LED light-up eyes and three interchangeable lower faces capturing Ben Affleck's facial expressions meticulously crafted battle suit with improved paint application and weathering effects; a selection of armors in diecast materials; brand new redesigned, highly detailed body with enhanced articulation; detailed grapple gun and grenade gun. Also includes a LED lighted figure stand detailed with movie logo for a little storytelling element."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!