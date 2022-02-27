Hot Toys Reveals New DC Universe CosRider Collection Series

The DC Universe is coming to Hot Toys as they announce their newest set of collectible DC CosRider Collection Series. The CosRider line features a coin-operated mechanical design as if you were riding an arcade style coin vehicle, but with even more features. Standing roughly 5.5 inches tall each DC Universe CosRider has its own original music tune, built in ED functionality, and rocking motion. Five DC Universe riders have been revealed covering all spans of DC Comics films that have debuted over the years which will include:

The Batman – Batman with Batmobile

Batman with Batmobile Batman Forever – Batman with batarang with Batmobile

Batman with batarang with Batmobile Batman Returns – Batman firing Grapple Gun on Batwing

Batman firing Grapple Gun on Batwing Wonder Woman – Wonder Woman riding a Horse

– Wonder Woman riding a Horse Aquaman – Aquaman riding Warrior Shark

All of these DC Universe CosRider figures are back with detail and feature that Hot Toys exclusive Cosbaby design. I really wish we got to hear the original tune that was included in each, as I have heard that Back to the Future CosRider tune and they are incredible. Each DC Universe CosRider will make a nice new addition to any fans grown collection and will be a nice piece to add to any home or office. Hot Toys CosRider collectibles are priced at $60 and set to release between May – July 2022. Pre-orders are already live and collectors can find them along with all of the other DC Universe Cosbaby releases here.

"DC CosRider Collection Series – The greatest heroes and heroines in of all time in the DC Universe are returning in their most iconic outfits and coolest transportations as the next Hot Toys CosRider collection. Based on a series highly-acclaimed DC theatrical releases, the newly introduced CosRider collection tuned up with metallic painting details, includes Batman on Batmobile from the upcoming The Batman; Batman with batarang on Batmobile from Batman Forever; Batman firing his grapple gun on Batmobile from Batman Returns; Aquaman on warrior shark from Aquaman, and Wonder Woman riding a horse from Wonder Woman."

"Features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. CosRider in the same series can be coupled up and rock together in the fun tune of Hot Toys original. Each collectible in the series measures approximately 13 – 14cm tall. Rock your DC display with our latest CosRider collection now!"