Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 1/6 Endor Han Solo

The Forrest Moon of Endor awaits as Hot Toys is taking Star Wars fans back to the end of the Empire with a new 1/6 scale figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Endor Han Solo from Return of the Jedi.

The figure features a detailed Harrison Ford likeness with rolling eyes.

Accessories include swappable hands, blaster, and a camouflage coat.

Priced at $290, the Han Solo collectible is set for a June 2025 release.

Get ready to return to the Forest Moon of Endor with Hot Toys as they debut their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars figure. Coming right off the screen of Return of the Jedi, the Captain of the Millennium and General of the Rebel Alliance, Han Solo, has arrived. This highly detailed figure brings the legendary hero to life, featuring some iconic elements from the final film in the Star Wars Original Trilogy. Hot Toys was sure to faithfully capture the likeness of Harrison Ford with this release, which only enhances his display. Some of the other impressive new features are the rolling eyeballs, swappable hands, and a finely tailored, screen-accurate outfit.

Star Wars collectors will be able to sneak right into the Empire's base on Endor in style with Han's camouflage coat. This coat is removable, which will showcase this classic Original Trilogy look underneath with his signature look. Han will also come with this iconic blaster, with a holster as well as Endor themed Star Wars base. A lot of detail was put into this incredible 1/6 scale release, and it will be perfect for Han Solo fans to bring home. Return of the Jedi 1/6 Scale Han is priced at $290, he is set for a June 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 1/6 Endor Han Solo

"Han Solo rose from an impoverished childhood on the mean streets of Corellia to become one of the heroes of the Rebel Alliance. As captain of the Millennium Falcon, Han and his co-pilot Chewbacca came to believe in the cause of galactic freedom, joining Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa in the fight against the Empire. Today Hot Toys is very excited to officially present the brand new 1/6 th scale collectible figure of Han Solo based on the monumental Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi!"

"The highly-accurate Han Solo collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on his appearance in the movie. It features a stunning head sculpt with great likeness and rotatable eyeballs, finely tailored outfit with a camouflage coat, a blaster, an Endor-themed environmental figure base, and newly sculpted hands with natural details! This Han Solo 1/6th scale collectible figure will be perfect for any Star Wars™ fans' collection!"

